Putnam Co. Launch CPR App To Help In Emergencies

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. - Emergency officials in Putnam County are urging residents who are trained to give CPR and use an automated external defibrillator to sign up for an app that could help response times.
The county recently launched the Pulsepoint app, which would allow the Putnam County 911 Center to alert citizens who are near a potential cardiac arrest victim of the incident.
"The Pulsepoint app allows us to engage anyone trained in CPR and notify them someone might need the help they are trained to provide. It really embraces the entire community in helping to potentially save someone's life," said 911 Director Mike Thompson.
Any trained resident can download the app on the app store. It will ask the person to verify they are trained in CPR and the use of an AED.
It will give the option to choose which community and will be notified of alerts within the quarter mile radius of the incident.
Additionally, the app will also provide other emergency calls that are in the 911 dispatch system. The app's dashboard will display medical and fire and rescue service calls.
The app will also work in other parts of the country that participate in the app.
"We consider this app and its users valuable tools to help us provide prompt treatment to cardiac arrest victims." said Tennessee Heart Cardiologist Dr. Brian Dockery. "This app will enable CPR-trained citizens to provide lifesaving treatment to their neighbors until EMS arrives. It also informs its users of the nearest AED while they are responding."
Pulsepoint was purchased through a partnership among Putnam County 911, the Cookeville Regional Charitable Foundation, Tennessee Heart, and Meded Hearts - Cookeville Chapter.
It's not known if other counties also use the app.