Putnam Co. man arrested for toddler's death

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Putnam County man was arrested Tuesday for the death of a toddler who was killed earlier this year.

The Putnam County Sheriff's Office was called to a home on Dodson Branch Highway in May in response to an unconscious child, later identified as 2-year-old Atlas Copeland. The child was taken to Vanderbilt Hospital for treatment with the Care Team Unit, but he died the next day due to blunt force trauma injuries.

Justin Dixon, 28, has been charged with felony murder and aggravated child abuse . He is being held at the Putnam County Jail without bond and is scheduled to appear in court in January.

Dixon was the boyfriend of Scie Copeland, who is Atlas' mother. Dixon was babysitting Atlas on May 4 while Ms. Copeland was at work, says the sheriff's office.

“We are all saddened by the result of the events that occurred on May 4, 2022. Please keep the families in your prayers," said Putnam County Sheriff Eddie Farris.