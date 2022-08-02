Watch Now
News

Actions

Putnam Co. officers looking for woman in connection to shooting

Police
WPIX
A file image of a police officer and a part of a police vehicle
Police
Posted at 9:22 PM, Aug 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-01 22:22:45-04

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF)  — Putnam County Sheriff's Office deputies are still investigating Monday after the shooting death of one man.

Police said the incident started after the office received a call at 10:30 a.m. that a man had been shot. Deputies went to 1717 Dyer Long Road, which is in the western portion of the county.

When deputies found the man, police identified him as Brent Bogle, who was shot multiple times. Emergency personnel transported him to Cookeville Regional Medical Center and later to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. He later died from his injuries.

Police said they were searching for Amanda Borden in connection to Bogle's death. He was found inside her residence, police said.

“Amanda Borden is wanted for questioning regarding this incident. Borden also has multiple outstanding warrants for Putnam County Juvenile and General Sessions Court," "Sheriff Eddie Farris said.

If anyone has any information about her whereabouts, please call the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office at 931-528-8484.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap