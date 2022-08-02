Putnam Co. officers looking for woman in connection to shooting

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Putnam County Sheriff's Office deputies are still investigating Monday after the shooting death of one man.

Police said the incident started after the office received a call at 10:30 a.m. that a man had been shot. Deputies went to 1717 Dyer Long Road, which is in the western portion of the county.

When deputies found the man, police identified him as Brent Bogle, who was shot multiple times. Emergency personnel transported him to Cookeville Regional Medical Center and later to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. He later died from his injuries.

Police said they were searching for Amanda Borden in connection to Bogle's death. He was found inside her residence, police said.

“Amanda Borden is wanted for questioning regarding this incident. Borden also has multiple outstanding warrants for Putnam County Juvenile and General Sessions Court," "Sheriff Eddie Farris said.

If anyone has any information about her whereabouts, please call the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office at 931-528-8484.