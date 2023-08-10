Putnam County man held without bond after attempting to make a bomb

BAXTER, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Putnam County man is being held without bond after officials confirmed he was attempting to make a bomb.

On August 7, Levi Flatt was seen on video stating "Hey ATF, let me know if this legal. Uh, A pound of Tannerite, a pipe bomb, and a wine bottle full of diesel."

Putnam County Sheriff's Office

Detectives contacted ATF who were able to confirm the attempt at making a bomb and gathered enough probable cause to write and present a search warrant.

Before executing the warrant, two agents observed Flatt enter a white Chevy work van. The van went into the parking lot of Putnam County Highway Department, as well as a Walmart shopping center parking lot where he purchased a propane tank.

Officials realized that the explosives were most likely in the van and that Flatt was driving in the direction of the Putnam County Fair. They were eventually able to stop Flatt on Jefferson Ave.

As he was being detained, he told officials that an explosive device was in the van in a blue cooler.

THP bomb squad responded to the scene and after a search of the vehicle, 3 pipe bombs, 2 Molotov cocktails, a handgun with a tampered serial number, approximately 160 rounds of ammunition, a flak jacket and a shield were found.

Flatt has been charged with Prohibited Weapons - Explosives, and Alteration of item's permanent distinguishing numbers.