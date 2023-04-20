Watch Now
News

Actions

Putnam County teacher under investigation for inappropriate contact with student

School official alerted sheriff's office to possible inappropriate communication
School bus stop sign generic
WTVF
School bus stop sign generic
Posted at 6:28 PM, Apr 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-20 19:28:43-04

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Putnam County teacher who suddenly resigned just before spring break this year is under investigation for potentially engaging in inappropriate communication with a student.

The Putnam County Sheriff's Office shared in a release Thursday that the unidentified teacher was under active investigation after a school official notified the sheriff's office of the possible inappropriate communication in late March.

Investigators believe they may have some resolution to this investigation within the next 90 days. They are awaiting the results of possible evidence that was sent to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's Crime Lab to be processed.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap