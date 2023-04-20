Putnam County teacher under investigation for inappropriate contact with student

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Putnam County teacher who suddenly resigned just before spring break this year is under investigation for potentially engaging in inappropriate communication with a student.

The Putnam County Sheriff's Office shared in a release Thursday that the unidentified teacher was under active investigation after a school official notified the sheriff's office of the possible inappropriate communication in late March.

Investigators believe they may have some resolution to this investigation within the next 90 days. They are awaiting the results of possible evidence that was sent to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's Crime Lab to be processed.