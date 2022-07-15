NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville residents in District 6 will have two candidates to choose from for their next Metro Nashville Public Schools representative.

Early voting started July 15. The general election day for the seat is Aug. 4.

NewsChannel 5 sent out a questionnaire for both candidates in this race. Only Mayes responded and her answers are below. These answers are directly from the candidates and have not been edited for any length or clarity.

What made you want to get involved in public education?

My family has been involved with educating children in Pre-K settings for many years. As a result I learned from an early age the importance of receiving a quality education.

How do you anticipate Tennessee’s Education Savings Accounts will impact MNPS? Do you support such an effort?

I’m concerned that this program will have a negative fiscal impact on our public schools. And as a result the yearly budget concerns will continue.

Considering recent school violence nationwide, do you feel that improvements need to be made to secure Metro Schools?

Yes, but just as important REAL changes need to be made in the area of gun violence and gun laws.

The issue of how race and racial issues should be taught in schools has been controversial. What are your thoughts on the subject?

The subject of CRT is should not be an issue because it is a collegiate level course taught in law school and not in K-12 education. Our history cannot be changed and should not be used as a justification for not teaching American history. Our history is what it is. It’s not always been pretty but it is our truth.

What role should parents play in setting school policy?

Parents elect school board members to represent their interests at the school board table. The school board member should be open to listening to the concerns and feedback of parents that could ultimately set and/or revise school policies.

What do you see as the biggest challenge facing MNPS?

Retaining and supporting educators and support staff and bus drivers. Effectively engaging parents and caregivers in the education of their children.

Tell our viewers why they should vote for you.

I have worked as an education advocate and supporter of public education for many years in my community and in Nashville. I recognize that our school communities are comprised of many different cultures with students who speak many different languages. My goal as the next District 6 School Board member is to effectively represent all students and families and meet them where they are.