QR codes added to Franklin police patrol cars to help with officer shortage

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Franklin Police Department is hoping to fill some open spots and they're turning to QR codes to get the community's attention. Expect to see them on all patrol cars as the innovative marketing tool rolls out.

It's important to note because of a recent salary boost from the city, there's an incentive to work with FPD. The department said their officers are some of the highest paid in the mid-state.

The starting salary for a new officer is now $60,000 and those who are already certified will make at least $65,000. All current sworn officers saw a 3 percent boost in their annual pay.

City leaders said the bump shows their men and women in blue how much city leadership values their service.

They want to hire and retain the best and brightest. For those interested in applying to FPD, click here.