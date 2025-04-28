Quack quack! 'Ducky Derby' looks to help people in need

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. — It's your chance to win some cash and help out a great cause -- all at the same time!
NewsChannel 5 Anchor Carrie Sharp will emcee the Wilson County Community Help Center's annual Ducky Derby Party again this year! It's coming up on Saturday, May 3.
Here's how it works: buy a duck for $10, and if your duck is pulled, you'll win a prize -- the top prize is $2,000 cash!
You don't have to be present at the party to win — you only need to buy a duck!
All of the money goes toward the Wilson County Community Help Center, which provides food, clothing, and other essentials to those in need.
For more information on how to buy a duck, click here.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email us at newsroom@newschannel5.com.
Rebecca: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/a2/d9/fb69982545c59e9836fbe80fe431/rebecca-recommends.png
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Ben: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/df/c4/19fa7c504480938f39a431e3b276/ben-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png
My friend and colleague Carrie Sharp had a lot of fun last week, on an adventure to a country more than three thousand miles away! She’s back now – sharing her Adventures in Iceland through stories, and incredible images of this remarkably beautiful and unique island nation (kudos to Chief Photographer Catherine Steward)! But did you know Nashville has something very important in common with Iceland? Tourism! Here, Carrie explains how a volcanic eruption decades ago helped save the country’s economy from collapse!
-Rhori Johnston