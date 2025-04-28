Quack quack! 'Ducky Derby' looks to help people in need

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. — It's your chance to win some cash and help out a great cause -- all at the same time!

NewsChannel 5 Anchor Carrie Sharp will emcee the Wilson County Community Help Center's annual Ducky Derby Party again this year! It's coming up on Saturday, May 3.

Here's how it works: buy a duck for $10, and if your duck is pulled, you'll win a prize -- the top prize is $2,000 cash!

You don't have to be present at the party to win — you only need to buy a duck!

All of the money goes toward the Wilson County Community Help Center, which provides food, clothing, and other essentials to those in need.

For more information on how to buy a duck, click here.

