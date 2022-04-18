Watch
Qualifying deadline extended for Nashville senate seat after Sen. Brenda Gilmore's withdrawal

Mark Humphrey/AP
Rep. Brenda Gilmore, D-Nashville, right, works at her desk in the House chamber Monday, April 13, 2009, in Nashville, Tenn. Gilmore has sponsored a proposal for the Tennessee General Assembly to express regret for slavery and segregation laws and faces a tough hurdle from Republican lawmakers in a House committee on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Posted at 3:37 PM, Apr 18, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As of Monday afternoon, Sen. Brenda Gilmore withdrew her papers to run for Senate District 19.

This happened after Gilmore announced her retirement last week on the previous qualifying deadline. Her withdrawal triggers the anti-skullduggery law, which extends the qualifying deadline for the seat to prevent a political passing of the baton.

Gilmore spent decades up at the state capitol, first starting in the House before transitioning to the upper chamber in the Senate. Previously, she sat on the Nashville Metro Council for years.

So far, there's only one candidate currently in the race for District 19. Keeda Haynes is a former public defender and congressional candidate, who ran against now-retiring Jim Cooper, D-Nashville. She received Gilmore's endorsement.

The new qualifying deadline is noon April 28, with the new withdrawal deadline now May 2 a noon.

