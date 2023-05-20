Quick-thinking Sparta police officers rescue stranded kayakers

SPARTA, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two kayakers are lucky to be alive after being rescued from a White County river.

The efforts of three quick-thinking Sparta Police Department officers were captured on one of the officer's body cameras.

The three officers were called to the scene on the CalfKiller River Saturday, May 13 around 7:30 a.m. They heard two people yelling for help as they approached the water. The two kayakers had paddled too close to the old water treatment dam, and the current was pulling them under the water.

Two of the officers who were first on the scene were K9 officers. Justin Cunningham and Austin Edwards started tying their K9 leashes together to create a rope long enough to reach the stranded kayakers. The idea worked, and they were able to safely pull the kayakers to shore. Both were shaken up, but neither was hurt. Sgt. J.T. King also assisted with the rescue efforts.

"We were just thinking about saving them," recalled Justin Cunningham. "That was all we could think about. They were very relieved. They were terrified, but relieved at the same time."

Cunningham said both kayakers were wearing life jackets and that also helped save their lives. He encouraged anyone who will be spending time on the water this summer to stay aware of their surroundings and always wear a life jacket.

The officers received praise from Sparta Mayor Jerry Lowery.

"I thought that was pretty cool that our police officers went in attack mode and saved a couple of lives," said Lowery.

Lowery added that he wants to make sure all police officers have the equipment they need to conduct future successful water rescues.

"We need to make sure our police officers have ropes available, so we don’t have to tie things together," said Lowery.

The officers involved said they were grateful they were able to help, and are glad the kayakers are okay.

"To work together and get them out, that is something to take away from it," said Cunningham. "To know you have the brotherhood and knowledge and ability to do something that quick to help them."