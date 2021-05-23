R.O.A.R. organization working to end youth gang membership

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Youth gang violence remains a concern in Nashville and now one organization is working to end that problem.

Charles Dickerson is the author of "10 Ways to Detect and Detour Children From Gang Membership".

He and fellow organizers Steven Anderson and Marcus Foster of "Reach Out and Accept Responsibility" held a youth talent show in North Nashville Saturday afternoon.

Young people had the opportunity to perform and speak with local leaders including Metro Police officers and Deputy Mayor Brenda Haywood.

"We want to set an example for the kids to let them know success starts here. What we're doing is we want to take all our kids passion from our neighborhoods and we want to put it on steroids, on a platform where we can be able to create programs where the kids can have choices- healthy choices- unlike now where they don't have too many choices of any activity," said Dickerson

Organizers point to a lack of resources for young people as part of the reason for the increase in violence.