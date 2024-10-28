Racing fans listen up! ASA Stars National Tour is at the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway this weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The ASA Stars National Tour is making it's way to the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway this weekend!
From November 1 through the 3rd you can enjoy the All-American 400 as the speedway celebrates 120 years of auto racing! Tickets are just $12 and kids 11 and under can get in for free!
Starting off on 8 a.m., the garage area opens and the JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour Practice 1 begins at noon!
You can find the full schedule of events here. Just a reminder that seating is general admission!
