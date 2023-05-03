Radio stations concerned over Ford's plans to remove AM from 2024 vehicles

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Many of us know of an AM radio station that's been part of our community for as far back as we can remember. A big change announced by a major auto manufacturer has a lot of AM stations concerned. They're ready to speak out.

Since 1947, Murfreesboro has tuned into WGNS radio for a specific focus on their sports, community, and people.

"We were Rutherford County's first radio station," said Scott Walker, who runs the station in its ninth decade. "We focus literally on local news, local events."

Scott's not sure what some recent news means for a tradition like WGNS. The Ford Motor Company has recently announced they will not have AM radio in most of their new 2024 models, both electric and gas-powered vehicles. It will remain in commercial vehicles. Several companies like Tesla have already removed AM from their electric vehicles, many saying the electric vehicle design can interfere with the radio signal. Scott said Ford not carrying AM is just of particular concern.

"Ford is one of those brands that's just as American as baseball," he said.

A spokesperson for Ford said the majority of AM stations offer internet streaming through mobile apps, and people can still hear the AM stations that way. Scott said that won't make up for areas that don't have a strong cell signal and internet connection.

Kimberly Keblish with FEMA was visiting WGNS Tuesday and told NewsChannel 5 AM radio plays a big role in things like emergency weather warnings.

"AM and FM is so important to our outreach to local communities," she said. "Radio is so, so essential to the outreach that we do."

"No matter how rural of an area we live in within Rutherford County, they're able to hear us," Scott said.

Through the WGNS site, Scott is encouraging people to contact the FCC about the future of AM.

"It will let Congress members know how local residents feel about AM radio, how they look to it as a safety device, and I would hate to see that go away," he said.