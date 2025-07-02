Radnor Lake State Park closes trails during road repair project

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Radnor Lake State Park has closed pedestrian access at the South Lake and South Cove trails on the west end of the park as a safety precaution during ongoing road repairs.

The closure is part of a project announced in May to repair Otter Creek Road inside the park, which was damaged during the historic flood of 2010.

Recent inspections revealed that sections of the road have been structurally undermined. Crews are actively working to make repairs and implement safety measures to protect visitors.

"Safety is our highest priority," said Park Manager Steve Ward. "We have been advised to close this part of the park during repairs, and we have promptly done so. We regret the inconvenience and ask for patience from the public. We want visitors to have the best park experience possible when the entire road project is completed."

While the South Cove and South Lake trails remain open for hiking, they will only be accessible from the eastern entrance until the project is completed.

The state-funded capital improvement project aims to stabilize the damaged road and will include new wooden guardrails along the lakeside, which will dramatically improve accessibility and wheelchair usage.

Construction is expected to continue through October of this year.

If you have more information about this story, please email us at newsroom@newschannel5.com.