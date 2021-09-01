Rain from Ida delays further flood cleanup in Humphreys County

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Rain from Tropical Depression Ida put a pause on cleanup efforts in Humphreys County on Tuesday. More than 1,100 loads of debris have been collected from the county after catastrophic floods hit the area more than a week ago.

Tarps have been distributed and will be available at the command post at 515 W. Main Street to help residents and business owners keep their belongings and properties dry. National Guard members checked creek beds and bridges to assess water levels and watch for further flooding.

Cleanup efforts will resume on Wednesday. If you're interested in volunteering in cleanup efforts, call 931-888-8011 or 931-888-8012 to sign up. Residents and business owners can call 615-338-7404 and 202-316-7628 to request cleanup assistance.

Canned and cooked food, water, cleaning supplies and toiletries will be distributed from 12 to 5 p.m. at the National Guard Armory on Highway 70 W.

If you need a temporary electric pole, contract an electrician at Meriweather Lewis Electric Cooperative.

A lost and found center has been set up at the Humphreys County Sheriff's Office at 112 Thompson Street for any personal items found in the debris.

Recovery Services for Residents and Business Owners

A Drivers Services mobile unit will be stationed at 103 E. Main Street from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to help residents who have lost their photo identification licenses.

The Tennessee Department of Vital Records opened a temporary office at 106A E. Main Street for residents to obtain certified copies of birth, death, marriage and divorce certificates. It will be open until September 1 at 6 p.m.

FEMA, Small Business Administration and Red Cross representatives continue to be available at the Cumberland Presbyterian Church. FEMA representatives will be available Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m and Sunday from 12 to 7 p.m. The SBA will be available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Humphrey County Emergency Management Agency is urging everyone with any type of loss due to the flooding to register with FEMA. This can be done online by clicking here or by calling 1-800-621-3362.

Service trailers will be open next to the Three Divers Hospital at the vacant nursing home for anyone who was directly in the floodwaters to receive tetanus and hepatitis A vaccinations. The Humphreys County Health Department will be administering the vaccines from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Other services such as COVID-19 testing and vaccines and child services will also be available.