Rain should be cleared in time for Nashville Veterans Day Parade

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Those who served our country will be honored on Friday morning at the Nashville Veterans Day Parade.

Everyone is invited to line up along Broadway to wave and salute our veterans.

It is predicted that Friday morning's rain will clear out in time for the parade, but the parade will happen rain or shine.

It has been put on by the Davidson County Veterans Coordinating Council since 2010.

It gets started at 11 a.m. and will be led by the Antioch High School Marching Band from 14th Avenue to First Avenue.

The parade will have two Grand Marshals — Colonel Jason Glass who is the Assistant Adjutant General and Commander of the Tennessee Air National Guard and country music star Ronnie McDowell.

Streets will close at 9:30 a.m. so make sure you get downtown early. VetLinx will serve breakfast at 1512 Broadway from 8-10 a.m.