Rainfall is already up to 6 inches in one area, with more coming

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — There is a flood watch in effect from midnight tonight until Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

The watch includes the following counties in Middle Tennessee:



Cannon Cheatham Clay Cumberland Davidson De Kalb Dickson Fentress Houston Humphreys Jackson Macon Montgomery Overton Pickett Putnam Robertson Rutherford Smith Stewart Sumner Trousdale Van Buren White Williamson Wilson

It is expected that the excessive runoff from the rain could result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying, flood-risk locations, National Weather Service said. Some locations should have more than 3 inches of rainfall.

Some places have already seen lots of rainfall today.

Am area in Dickson county received 6 inches of rain, reported by the NWS around 1:40 p.m.

Thompson Station in Williamson County got 4.5 inches of rain, reported by the NWS around 1:50 p.m.

Spring Hill was at 4.3 inches around 1:45 p.m., and many areas are already at around 2 inches.

The NWS said additional thunderstorms with heavy rain are expected late Wednesday night through Thursday morning. If you haven't already, download the Storm5 Alert app to stay weather aware in your area.