Raising awareness about law enforcement who have died in the line of duty

Posted at 10:35 AM, Feb 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-20 11:35:19-05

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's an event that raises awareness about law enforcement officers who've died in the line of duty.

Later this spring, a Mt. Juliet woman will take part in the Police Unity Tour in honor of Mt. Juliet Police Sergeant Jerry Mundy and Wilson County Sheriff's Deputy John Musice.

Both of them died July 9 2003 during a pursuit on I-40.

They were trying to lay spike strips to stop a suspect's vehicle when they were hit and killed.

To continue support for their families and departments, Trish Mindy Bolinger will take part in the Police Unity Tour.

She's selling t-shirts and sweatshirts to raise money for the ride.

