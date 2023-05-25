Raising Cane's grand opening in Nashville on May 31

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On Wednesday May 31, Raising Cane's is opening its first ever Nashville location.

The new chicken finger restaurant is located at 36 White Bridge Pike in Belle Meade. Restaurant hours will be Sunday through Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m.

Both a drive-thru and indoor and outdoor dining will be available.

In honor of the opening, Raising Cane's is awarding 20 people ages 13 and older free food from their restaurant for a whole year. You can enter between 8 and 9 a.m. on opening day, and the winners will be announced at 9 a.m.

A ribbon cutting ceremony with some Nashville Chamber of Commerce members will follow.

“We are very excited to plant roots in Music City and look forward to making Caniacs of country music fans and Nashvillians one chicken finger meal at a time,” said Johnny Vigil, area leader of restaurants for Raising Cane’s.