Raising Cane's opens 1st Central Tennessee location in Cookeville

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Fast food fanatics in Central Tennessee have a new place to try for a quick bite on the go.

Popular chicken finger chain restaurant Raising Cane's opened its first Central Tennessee location in Cookeville on 1100 Interstate Drive. It is the second location in the entire state.

Cookeville's local Chamber and city officials held a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday at 8:45 a.m., and the ceremony featured giveaways, a local DJ, Tennessee Tech's Awesome Eagle mascot and spirit squads.

The first 100 customers who ordered a Combo Meal received a commemorative Cane's t-shirt and a Box Combo gift card, and 20 customers over the age of 13 were entered into a "Lucky 20" drawing to win free Cane's for a year.

Raising Cane's is open Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to midnight and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.

The restaurant's "Cane's Sauce" was named the #1 sauce in the quick-service industry by QSR — the Quick-Service and Fast Casual Restaurant News and Information magazine.

More information is available on the Cane's website.