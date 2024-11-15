Raising Cane's set to open Clarksville location on November 19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Chicken finger fans listen up! Raising Cane's will be opening up their newest Tennessee restaurant soon!

The restaurant at 2792 Wilma Rudolph Blvd. in Clarksville on Tuesday, November 19!

The grand opening will be one you don't want to miss, with a "lucky 20" drawing to award 20 Customers (age 13 and older) Free Cane’s for a Year!

There will also be a commemorative hat and free Box Combo card for the first 100 Customers who purchase a Box Combo (free Box Combo card valid on return visit).

