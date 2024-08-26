Raising Cane's to host birthday fundraiser for Musician's On Call

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Join Raising Cane's at the downtown location on Broadway as Musician's on Call celebrates its 25th anniversary.

From 10 a.m. until 2:30 a.m. an all-day fundraiser with up to 15% of all dedicated net sales will go directly to the non-profit.

Throughout the day, the restaurant will have prizes and giveaways, a DJ, live music and an opportunity to snag an exclusive Raising Cane's Hatch Print Show poster produced on-site between 4 and 6 p.m. for 100 customers.

