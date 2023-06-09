Raising money for Alzheimer's research, she took her talents to the dance floor

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Some of our Middle Tennessee neighbors have been honing a talent that takes a whole lot of precision and pure showmanship. It's tough, but they say it sure is fun. This group is also using this hard earned talent for a very important purpose.

"It makes me feel great to know I've built a business that's not just a business," smiled Becky Lanham, owner of Dance Murfreesboro. "I'm just amazed at how people are learning and growing at the studio."

Something Becky loves is how her Dance Murfreesboro studio allows people to discover a talent for ballroom dancing. A good example is Suzette McCrorey. She didn't start dancing until she was 63.

"[I feel] like a princess," she smiled. "It keeps me moving, and I'm sure it's keeping me fit, keeping my posture good."

"We've had showcases with performers as young as nine and as old as 75," added Becky.

What Becky's learned is her dance floor can be used for even more powerful reasons, reasons that are so deeply personal.

"At the beginning of 2020, my mom, we just began noticing some funny things, and we didn't really know what was going on," Becky said. "By November 1, 2020, she passed away. So many people I've met talk about the long struggle of Alzheimer's, and it took my mom very fast."

On the nights of Tuesday, June 20 and Wednesday, June 21, Dance Murfreesboro is hosting ballroom showcase events to benefit the Alzheimer's Association. There's a team of people all helping Becky, all with their own connections to Alzheimer's.

Kevin Fehr's Amada Senior Care is the presenting sponsor of the events.

"I've treated thousands of clients with Alzheimer's," he said. "It's my job to create awareness with resources, educational opportunities, and events like this to raise money."

Then there's Steve Fuchcar, CPA with Jobe Hastings and Associates.

"It's my mother, I got a picture of her right here," he said. "She was a lady so full of life, and we lost her before she died because of this disease. I'm sponsoring the memory wall for this event. There's a piece of the wall where you can post a picture of your loved one."

"Losing somebody before you actually lose them, it's just heartbreaking," said Suzette.

That's why dancers like Suzette are proud to take what they've learned in Becky's studio and perform at these events.

"It feels great to feel part of a bigger plan," said Becky.

These upcoming events are part of the Alzheimer's Association's The Longest Day fundraiser. If you want more on The Longest Day, visit here.

For ticket information for Dance Murfreesboro's shows, visit here.