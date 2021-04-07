Watch
News

Actions

Rally held at Exit/In over future of the music venue

items.[0].image.alt
WTVF
Exit/In owner speaks at rally.
exit/in rally
Posted at 3:56 PM, Apr 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-07 17:04:47-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The owner of the Exit/In on Elliston Place in Nashville says said the property is now under contract to be sold to Chicago Real Estate Development company AJ Capital Partners.

Chris Cobb and many other musicians and artists say they're concerned about what that means for the future of the historic site. Artists from Billy Joel to R.E.M have performed on the stage.

A crowd has gathered at the beloved venue to show support.

WATCH LIVE:

Cobb recently created a fundraiser with the goal of raising enough money to offer AJ Capital Partners more than it paid for the property, and buy the building. However, there's no guarantee the company will accept the money.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360 Storm 5 Weather_NSPS.png

Get the forecast