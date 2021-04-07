Rally held at Exit/In over future of the music venue

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The owner of the Exit/In on Elliston Place in Nashville says said the property is now under contract to be sold to Chicago Real Estate Development company AJ Capital Partners.

Chris Cobb and many other musicians and artists say they're concerned about what that means for the future of the historic site. Artists from Billy Joel to R.E.M have performed on the stage.

A crowd has gathered at the beloved venue to show support.

Cobb recently created a fundraiser with the goal of raising enough money to offer AJ Capital Partners more than it paid for the property, and buy the building. However, there's no guarantee the company will accept the money.