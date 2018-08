KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - The founder and president of Remote Area Medical (RAM) has died at age 82.

Stan Brock passed away Wednesday in Knoxville, Tennessee.

According to organization officials, RAM has provided free care to more than 740,000 individuals through Brock's leadership.

RAM is a major nonprofit provider of mobile medical clinics. It's Our mission is to prevent pain and alleviate suffering by providing free, quality healthcare to those in need.

It provides free dental, vision, and medical services to underserved and uninsured individuals.