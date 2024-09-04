Ranger calls for help regarding future of Refuge visitor center

SPRINGVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's a beautiful spot that sees thousands of kids on field trips every year. Some are concerned in the future, they could lose something teaching those kids. They're hoping for some help.

"Is it a bunny rabbit?" Joan Howe asked, leaning down to a child looking at a wildlife display. "Yeah! It's called Eastern Cottontail, kinda like Peter Cottontale."

This is a place where Joan feels so very at home, teaching kids.

"When you look over there, that's the great horned owl," Joan said, pointing to another display.

"That's the biggest?" the child asked.

"That's the biggest one!" Joan answered.

Joan's a ranger at Tennessee National Wildlife Refuge in Springville.

"When they preserved and made the Kentucky Lake area, they gave over key portions to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to be managed as a National Wildlife Refuge."

This area connects with a system of other refuges, looking to provide resting and nesting for migratory birds.

"They need these lands, and if they did not have them, there would not be as many of these birds around," Joan said.

After handling events, field trips, and building educational programs for 25 years, Joan will retire at the end of this year. She's concerned about what happens when she leaves.

"What's happening with the National Wildlife Refuge System is we're really encountering a staffing crisis," Joan said. "We have had some flat budgets or shortfall budgets in the last few years. Unfortunately, it may be my position may be one of those not filled once I leave here."

"We've specifically raised funds to cover next year, 2025," said Hal Hassal of the Friends of Tennessee National Wildlife Refuge non-profit.

Hal said another ranger is covered to take Joan's place for the first year after she leaves. His concern is how the ranger job will be funded after that.

"My fear is, without funding, we don't have a position," Hal said. "Without a position, we can't open these doors to the public. The refuge will continue, but engaging and educating the public will suffer greatly."

"There are a lot of nights I just can't sleep thinking about everything that would just come crashing down if this visitor center had to close," Joan added.

The non-profit has started this GoFundMe, Help the Friends of Tennessee NWR fund term Refuge Ranger. They're also auctioning some things through the Red Ball Auction Team.

As she nears retirement, Joan said she hopes for assurance everything she's built will continue.

