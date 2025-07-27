Raw sewage leak in Williamson County creek prompts public health warning

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Families in the Grassland area of Williamson County are being warned to keep children and pets away from Cartwright Creek after raw sewage began flowing into the waterway.

County officials have identified the source as the Limestone Wastewater Treatment Plant, a facility that has reportedly been problematic for years.

"There is an active leak right now," said County Commissioner Drew Torres.

The creek, which feeds into the Harpeth River, runs behind the River Rest neighborhood where residents have reported smelling sewage outside their homes for the past month. Torres indicated the issues with the treatment plant have persisted much longer.

"For four plus years, maybe even longer," Torres said. "It's a really critical infrastructure need in that area. It doesn't seem like there's meaningful progress or that they've really done anything to make those plant improvements."

Torres described the Limestone Wastewater Treatment Plant as being in disrepair, out of compliance with regulations, and mismanaged. Adding to residents' frustrations, the state recently approved a rate increase for customers of the utility.

"It's not able to adequately service the existing capacity, particularly when we get big rain water and storm water runoff," Torres said. "That's what is causing the big issue of the sewage getting pushed out into the creek, and ultimately the river."

The timing of the sewage leak is particularly concerning as the new school year approaches. Both Grassland Elementary and Middle schools are connected to the troubled treatment plant.

"There's some concern that I have is, will those students be impacted for start of school?" Torres said.

Central States Water Resources, which owns the plant through its Limestone Water Utility Operating Company, acknowledged the overflow in a statement, saying they are "actively coordinating with state environmental regulators to ensure appropriate response and remediation."

The company explained that the facility, built in the 1970s, had "faced decades of deferred maintenance" before their acquisition and was "operating with outdated infrastructure and noncompliant with key environmental standards" when purchased.

According to the statement, the company has made improvements, including "aeration system upgrades, disinfection chamber rehabilitation, and the installation of remote monitoring." They have submitted designs for a fully modernized plant to the state for approval, with construction expected to begin immediately after permitting and completion projected for 2026.

Emergency crews were seen cleaning the affected areas, but county officials continue to advise residents to avoid contact with Cartwright Creek until further notice.

This story was reported on-air by Amanda Roberts and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

