NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — R&B legend Ray Charles and Grammy-winning duo The Judds will be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Charles' showed the commercial potential of country music with his iconic recordings in the 1960s. Naomi and her daughter, Wynonna, were the most successful duo in the 1980s, with more than a dozen No. 1 hits.

Also to be inducted are pedal steel guitar player Pete Drake and drummer Eddie Bayers. A formal ceremony will take place in 2022.