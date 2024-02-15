Ray Stevens talks about his upcoming final season at CabaRay, future plans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — This is not the story of a retirement. A famous name and Nashville neighbor is still going. It's just that one era is nearing its end.

There's a line in a famous old song: "Life is a cabaret, old chum."

The CabaRay in Nashville does tell the story of a life with milestone moments. Awards are held in a glass case and pictures of famous friends are on the walls.

"I just kinda fell into everything I've ever done," said Ray Stevens, sitting backstage before a show. "This is one of those things. So far, I've had fun doing it."

Just look around the place. On display is the Grammy for "Everything Is Beautiful" and the Grammy for "Misty." There are accolades springing from big moments like in 1974 when a "boogity boogity" and a "don't look Ethel!" led The Streak to number one.

We've caught Ray during some other milestones. Besides his appearances over decades on Talk of the Talk, NewsChannel 5's cameras caught his return in 1999 to the stage following a surgery for prostate cancer. We also caught Ray in 2018 when he first opened CabaRay — his Nashville dinner and show venue.

"One of the reasons I built this in the first place is to stop traveling as much," Ray said. "Buses and airplanes will wear you down."

On this night Buddy Kalb, a songwriter and Ray's business partner, walked through the audience and welcomed the crowd.

"You ever seen Ray before live?" he asked one table as the guests laughed. "Nobody had surgery recently, right? No stitches to worry about. Okay. Enjoy yourselves."

This is another milestone moment. Starting in March, Ray will begin his final season performing at CabaRay.

"In the future, I might come back here and work some, but I'm going back on the road and playing shows in other cities," Ray said. "I also plan to spend time in the recording studio."

He also spoke on the future of CabaRay.

"It'll be available for all kinds of things to happen here, and it is, I think, well suited for a lot of different types of events," he said. "For one thing, we have plenty of free parking, and that's not something you see much in Nashville anymore."

Now 85, and with a career going since 1957, this is not retirement for Ray Stevens. As there comes another milestone moment, there must be something that's always kept Ray going.

"I don't know," he said. "I could make something up, but I haven't figured that out myself. I kinda enjoy what I do. That may explain it right there."

Ray's final season at CabaRay begins March 16. It will run through December.