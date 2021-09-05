Ray Stevens welcomes back audiences to CabaRay Showroom more than year after closing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For the first time since March of 2020, music once again filled the building of Ray Stevens' CabaRay Showroom.

The venue closed on March 13 last year due to COVID-19 but welcomed back audiences Saturday evening.

The venue, which is owned by Country Music Hall of Fame member Ray Stevens, will offer 90 minute performances every Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Stevens said audiences will hear him perform some of his classic hits along with new songs he recorded while the venue was closed.

"Well it's the only venue of its kind in Nashville and probably anywhere," said Stevens. "I built it from scratch and I designed it from ideas that I have been accumulating over my years on the road. One of the big influences in the design was Las Vegas, I played Las Vegas a lot back in the old days."

Masks are encouraged for audience members, but not required. Tickets are available for purchase online.