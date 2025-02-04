Read to Succeed: Wilson County Rotary Clubs donate 100,000th book to local schools

Rotary clubs in Wilson Countycelebrated a major milestone Tuesday.

They donated their 100,000th book to local schools.

At the Wilson Bank and Trust in Mt. Juliet, one vault has no money in it, but its contents could be considered priceless.

“Good stories, literacy, reading, and being able to read, it's so important, because it really sets you up for life,” said Courtney Biggs, President of Mt. Juliet Breakfast Rotary Club.

The vault is where the Rotary Clubs of Wilson County store books for their Read to Succeed Program.

"We serve about 2100 kids every month," said Rob Porter, a member of the Mt. Juliet Breakfast Rotary Club.

According to Porter, once a month the Rotary gives first graders in Wilson County a free book to take home.

It all started when a teacher noticed some of her students didn't have books at home.

“We had a first-grade teacher at West Elementary that contacted us through our rotary club to see if we could help,” Porter said.

This marks the 6th year for the program and six digits worth of books are given out.

“Our 100,000th book delivery is happening this morning,” Porter said.

The books are headed to elementary schools across Wilson County, including Gladeville.

First-grade teacher Jennifer Thompson said the minute the books arrive, the kids can't wait to dive in.

"They don't want to put them in their desk or put them in their backpacks to take them home. They want to read them right then,” Thompson said.

According to Thompson, for some students, the books from the program are the only ones they have at home.

“Reading is very important throughout education, and without the book program here, there are those that would do without,” Thompson said.

Thompson said, even for kids with more means, a physical book has benefits a tablet just cannot provide.

"There's just no good replacement for a book, turning the pages, reading it,” Thompson said.

To pay for the program, the Rotary Club district has a grant that's paired with funding from individual Rotary clubs in Wilson County.

The estimated cost of the books is $3000 - $4,000 per month.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at robb.coles@newschannel5.com.