Reading bus makes stop in Nashville before school starts

Some students in Nashville got a special invitation Friday to get in a little more learning before school starts.
Posted at 5:37 PM, Jul 30, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Some students in Nashville got a special invitation Friday to get in a little more learning before school starts.

Students were invited to play educational games at Global Mall at the Crossings in Antioch when the “Save the Children Reading Bus” rolled into town.

It's stopping in several cities, giving out backpacks filled with school supplies.

“A lot of families are struggling from the pandemic and cannot afford the essential tools students need for school for this coming year, so we just want to make sure they're prepared and want to keep them learning throughout the summer and most importantly having fun,” said tour manager, Chrissy Morgan.

The bus is traveling across the country and stopping in places like San Francisco, Los Angeles, New Orleans and Atlanta.

