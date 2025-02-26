Reading Rodeo gets thousands of books to Clarksville kids

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A lot of caring people have figured out ways to get free books to Tennessee kids. One of those plans has been going on so long and has gotten so big, we had to go see it for ourselves.

There wasn't a game being played at Clarksville's F&M Bank Arena on Tuesday morning, but we did have courtside reporters.

Three third graders crowded together; Jack, Faith, and Damien.

"I've known him since kindergarten," Faith said about Jack.

"I kinda just met him this year," she continued, turning to Damien.

They weren't who was taking the stage in front of all these people.

"I'd run off of it," Faith said as Jack and Damien laughed.

Still, they have their ideas of what should happen up there.

"Our teacher's going to sing and dance!" Jack laughed.

"Are you sure about that?" I asked.

"Hopefully!" Faith answered.

While we waited for Jack, Faith, and Damien's teacher to do her one-woman show, I asked the crew to guess how many people were in the arena.

"Yeah, it's more than our school!" Faith said. "My estimate is about 300 or 260."

It was actually 3,200 third graders from across the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System.

This was Reading Rodeo. The Kiwanis Club of Clarksville has an actual rodeo each year. Money from that goes to benefit various charitable events including this book to local students program. The program's been around for about 45 years. In that time, more than 120,000 books have been placed into the hands of kids.

"We're gonna learn about an author who made the book, Escape from Mr. Lemoncello's Library," Faith said.

Author Chris Grabenstein has more than 80 published works. His work has been adapted by Nickelodeon. He's also co-authored work with James Patterson. In front of these 3rd graders, Chris was using a huge place to tell a relatable story, his story. It was about a kid, not much older than Jack, Faith, and Damien, who got some nice encouragement from a teacher one day.

"She scribbled in my notebook, 'You will make your living as a writer someday,'" Chris shared with the crowd.

Chris's visit gave the trio a plan.

"What if we did our jobs first and then we wrote about our jobs," Jack said.

"Yeah, it can be like a biography about our lives!" Faith added.

"Every one of you will get a copy of Escape From Mr. Lemoncello's Library, and it will be waiting for you when you return to your classroom!" Chris said to the cheers of the crowd. "Thank you Kiwanis Club!"

Do you have a positive, good news story? You can email me at forrest.sanders@newschannel5.com.