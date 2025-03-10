Watch Now
Ready for tulip time? Cheekwood now has a tracker for that.

Cheekwood in Bloom.PNG
Cheekwood Estate and Gardens
Tulips will start blooming at Cheekwood as spring is starting to happen across Middle Tennessee.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We can confirm spring is in the air at Cheekwood Estate and Gardens.

Approximately, 250,000 blooms are starting to sprout — the hard work of a dozen gardeners over six weeks of planting.

The festival runs through April 13.

This year Cheekwood has a "tulip tracker" on its Instagram page, so you can see the progress of the flowers before you visit.

"Tulips, daffodils and hyacinths in those beautiful bold spring colors that look so pretty, it's such a rejuvenating time to come walk through the gardens," said Emily Luxen, spokesperson for Cheekwood Estate and Gardens. "We also have music in the beer garden on the weekends. We have spring teas coming up in the afternoons twice a week, and we've got our gardening school classes where home gardeners can come and pick up some tips from the experts."

A lot of folks we spotted today were snapping pictures at the new Love sculpture. It's 8 feet tall and similar to the ones in New York City and Philadelphia.

