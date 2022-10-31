Ready, Set, No: Street racing leads to property damages and several arrests

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For those who follow the tire tracks, they'll find some employees, who work at a warehouse in La Vergne, that said street racing has targeted their place of business for months.

Now they’re left to clean up the mess. They say they hope the recent arrests will put an end to the racing.

Metro Nashville Police Department traffic officers, Violent Crimes Division detectives, south precinct officers and THP troopers led to multiple vehicle stops and arrests, including four persons who are facing felony evading arrest charges.

Besides the four arrests — a number of citations were also issued for violations like speeding, excessive noise, careless driving and more.

Both MNPD and THP helicopters were involved in spotting the locations of reckless activity and monitoring vehicles that took off from ground officers.

"You wouldn't think just soon as the sun comes down, that the whole atmosphere changes and it's a threat. You know, that's, that's wild."

Employees who work at a warehouse in the building at 1501 Corporate Place in La Vergne didn't want to give their names but said the street racing happens a lot.

Cleaning up after a weekend of street racers is not part of the job description but these men are doing it.

The back parking lot of this warehouse building is covered in trash and debris.

Just days before, Sky 5 was in the air showing exactly what happened as car after car made its way to the back of the building.

The video shows cars and trucks making donuts in the parking lot and the speed bumps did nothing to slow them down.

"It's been happening for months. I didn't even know that was going on. I mean, could you imagine like maybe you felt like going to work at four o'clock in the morning or something like that? And then you just accidentally just roll into straight up chaos," the employees said.

The workers are hoping the building owners will add security to help keep this from happening again.