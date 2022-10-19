Ready to vote in Tennessee? Here's who's running and how you can cast a ballot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's time to vote now in Tennessee.

More than one million Tennesseans voted in the 2018 general election, which featured top offices like an open governor's seat and an open U.S. Senate seat.

This year's ballot includes the governor running for re-elect and an open Congressional seat in Nashville that's been redistricted.

Republicans, Democrats and Independents have invested their time both as candidates and campaign volunteers, but voters will ultimately decide those for public office and four amendments to the Tennessee Constitution.

Here's how you can participate.

When can I vote

For those wanting to place a ballot already, early voting starts Oct. 19.

That runs Monday to Saturday until Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Election Day for the general election is Nov. 8.

How to cast a ballot

You will need to find your polling place.

This can be done through the GoVoteTN app or by heading over to the Tennessee Secretary of State's website. This can also happen by checking your county's election commission page. For counties that participate in no longer voting by exact precinct, you can choose one to attend polling place in your county.

You must bring a driver's license or ID issued by the Tennessee government of by the federal government. College IDs are not admissible.

Who's running for governor?

INDEPENDENT CANDIDATES



John Gentry

Basil Marceaux

Charles Van Morgan

Alfred O'Neil

Deborah Rouse

Micahel E. Scantland

Rick Tyler

Who's running for Congress?

INDEPENDENT CANDIDATES

Clyde Benson

Tharon Chandler

David Leighton Jones

Joseph Magyer

Mike Winton

INDEPENDENT CANDIDATES

Derrick Brantley

Daniel Cooper

Rick Shannon

Who's running in the legislature?

TENNESSEE SENATE DISTRICT 13

Rep. Dawn White (R-incumbent)

Kelly Northcutt (D)

TENNESSEE SENATE DISTRICT 19

Pime Hernandez (R)

Charlane Oliver (D)

TENNESSEE SENATE DISTRICT 21

Jeff Yarbro (D-incumbent)

Jeff Crum (I)

TENNESSEE HOUSE DISTRICT 13

Robert Stevens (R)

Jeff Crum (D)

TENNESSEE HOUSE DISTRICT 34

Tim Rudd (R-incumbent)

Laura Bohling (D)

TENNESSEE HOUSE DISTRICT 37

Charlie Baum (R-incumbent)

Bill Levine (D)

TENNESSEE HOUSE DISTRICT 40

Michael Hale (R)

Tom Cook (D)

TENNESSEE HOUSE DISTRICT 41

Ed Butler (R)

John Mark Windle (I)

TENNESSEE HOUSE DISTRICT 43

Paul Sherrell (R-incumbent)

Cheryl Womack Uselton (D)

TENNESSEE HOUSE DISTRICT 44

William Lamberth (R-incumbent, House Majority Leader)

Kesa Fowler

TENNESSEE HOUSE DISTRICT 47

Rush Bricken (R-incumbent)

Veronica Owens (I)

TENNESSEE HOUSE DISTRICT 48

Bryan Terry (R-incumbent)

Matt Ferry (D)

TENNESSEE HOUSE DISTRICT 49

Mike Sparks (R-incumbent)

Morgan Woodberry (D)

TENNESSEE HOUSE DISTRICT 53

Dia Hart (R)

Jason L. Powell (D-incumbent)

TENNESSEE HOUSE DISTRICT 59

Michelle Forman (R)

Caleb Hemmer (D)

TENNESSEE HOUSE DISTRICT 60

Christopher Huff (R)

Darren Jerrigan (D-incumbent)

TENNESSEE HOUSE DISTRICT 61

Gino Bulso (R)

Steven Cervantes (D)

TENNESSEE HOUSE DISTRICT 63

Jake McCalmon

Kisha Davis



TENNESSEE HOUSE DISTRICT 64



Scott Cepicky (R-incumbent)

Jameson Manor (D)

TENNESSEE HOUSE DISTRICT 67

Tommy J. Vallejos, Sr. (R)

Ronnie L. Glynn (D)

TENNESSEE HOUSE DISTRICT 68

Curtis Johnson (R-incumbent)

Monica Meeks (I)

TENNESSEE HOUSE DISTRICT 69

Jody Barrett (R)

Candie Loreeta Hedge (D)

Leonard D. (Lenny) Ladner (I)

TENNESSEE HOUSE DISTRICT 71

Kip Capley (R)

David P. Carson II (D)

TENNESSEE HOUSE DISTRICT 78

Mary J. Littleton (R-incumbent)

Krystle James (D)

TENNESSEE HOUSE DISTRICT 92

Todd Warner (R-incumbent)

Angela Hughes (D)

But what about these amendments on the ballot?

Two things must happen for an amendment to pass and become part of the Constitution.

The first is the amendment must get more yes votes than no votes. The second is that the number of yes votes must be a majority of the total votes in the gubernatorial election. Tennessee's longstanding process to determine the results for proposed Constitutional amendments was confirmed by a court decision following the 2014 general election.

It is not necessary to vote in the governor's race to vote on the Constitutional amendments. Likewise, it is not necessary to vote on any of the amendments to vote in the governor's race, according to the Tennessee Secretary of State's office.

Constituional Amendment No. 1

Right to Work Amendment

◼ Yes ◼ No

Summary: This amendment would add a new section to article XI of the Tennessee Constitution to make it illegal for any person, corporation, association, or the State of Tennessee or its political subdivisions to deny or attempt to deny employment to any person because of the person’s membership in, affiliation with, resignation from, or refusal to join or affiliate with any labor union or employee organization.

Constitutional Amendment No. 2

Temporary Line of Succession Amendment

◼ Yes ◼ No

This amendment would add to article III, section 12 of the Tennessee Constitution a process for the temporary exercise of the powers and duties of the governor by the Speaker of the Senate—or the Speaker of the House if there is no Speaker of the Senate in office—when the governor is unable to discharge the powers and duties of the office of governor.

While a Speaker is temporarily discharging the powers and duties of the governor, the Speaker would not be required to resign as Speaker or to resign as a member of the legislature; but the Speaker would not be able to preside as Speaker or vote as a member of the legislature. A Speaker who is temporarily discharging the powers and duties of the governor would not get the governor’s salary but would get the Speaker’s salary. The amendment would also exempt a Speaker who is temporarily discharging the powers and duties of the governor from provisions in the Constitution that would otherwise prohibit the Speaker from exercising the powers of the governor and from simultaneously holding more than one state office.

Constitutional Amendment No. 3

Slavery Prohibition Excluding Convicted Persons

◼ Yes ◼ No

This amendment would change the current language in article I, section 33 of the Tennessee Constitution, which says that slavery and involuntary servitude, except as punishment for a person who has been duly convicted of crime, are forever prohibited in this State.

The amendment would delete this current language and replace it with the following language: “Slavery and involuntary servitude are forever prohibited. Nothing in this section shall prohibit an inmate from working when the inmate has been duly convicted of a crime.” Question: Shall Article I, Section 33 of the Constitution of Tennessee be amended by deleting the section and substituting instead the following? Section 33. Slavery and involuntary servitude are forever prohibited. Nothing in this section shall prohibit an inmate from working when the inmate has been duly convicted of a crime.

Constitutional Amendment No. 4

Lifts Prohibition on Clergy Serving as Legislators

◼ Yes ◼ No

This amendment would delete article IX, section 1 of the Tennessee Constitution, which prohibits ministers of the gospel and priests of any denomination from holding a seat in either House of the legislature.