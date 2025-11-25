Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Recall issued on Boar's Head cheese distributed in Kentucky and Indiana

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The FDA is warning consumers of a recall on Boar's Head cheese that may have traces of Listeria monocytogenes.

Below are the Ambriola Company products under the Boar's Head Brand label that are recalled:

  • Details: Boar’s Head Grated Pecorino Romano Cheese – 6 oz

    Item Code: 858

    Case UPC: 042421-05858

    Sell-by Dates: 11/21/25-3/12/26

  • Details: FS Grated Romano Cheese Item Code: 15119

    Case UPC: 042421-15119

    Sell-by Dates: 11/21/25-3/12/26

According to the FDA, the cheese was used for EverRoast grab-n-go salads and wraps and distributed to Kroger locations in Kentucky and Indiana.

Full details on the recall can be found here.

