Recall issued on Boar's Head cheese distributed in Kentucky and Indiana

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The FDA is warning consumers of a recall on Boar's Head cheese that may have traces of Listeria monocytogenes.

Below are the Ambriola Company products under the Boar's Head Brand label that are recalled:



Details: Boar’s Head Grated Pecorino Romano Cheese – 6 oz Item Code: 858 Case UPC: 042421-05858 Sell-by Dates: 11/21/25-3/12/26



Details: FS Grated Romano Cheese Item Code: 15119 Case UPC: 042421-15119 Sell-by Dates: 11/21/25-3/12/26



According to the FDA, the cheese was used for EverRoast grab-n-go salads and wraps and distributed to Kroger locations in Kentucky and Indiana.

Full details on the recall can be found here.