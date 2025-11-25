Recall issued on Boar's Head cheese distributed in Kentucky and Indiana

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The FDA is warning consumers of a recall on Boar's Head cheese that may have traces of Listeria monocytogenes.
Below are the Ambriola Company products under the Boar's Head Brand label that are recalled:
Details: Boar’s Head Grated Pecorino Romano Cheese – 6 oz
Item Code: 858
Case UPC: 042421-05858
Sell-by Dates: 11/21/25-3/12/26
Details: FS Grated Romano Cheese Item Code: 15119
Case UPC: 042421-15119
Sell-by Dates: 11/21/25-3/12/26
According to the FDA, the cheese was used for EverRoast grab-n-go salads and wraps and distributed to Kroger locations in Kentucky and Indiana.
Full details on the recall can be found here.
Rebecca: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/a2/d9/fb69982545c59e9836fbe80fe431/rebecca-recommends.png
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Ben: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/df/c4/19fa7c504480938f39a431e3b276/ben-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png
This is a story I immediately went home and showed my boys - young athletes with big dreams. The Vanderbilt football team's success has stolen the spotlight - what I love about Steve Layman's story is he reveals the individual hardships it took to get there. As Clark Lea says, "we all have scuff marks." This team proves perseverance pays off!
- Carrie Sharp