Recall issued on Ford F-150 trucks from 2023-2025

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), Ford Motor Company issued a recall on certain F-150 vehicles from 2023-2025.

The recall specified that the vehicles with a Trailer Tow Max Duty Package and a 9.75-inch heavy duty axle with a 3/4 float axle design could be at risk.

NHTSA explained that if "damaged axle hub splines can result in a vehicle rollaway when in park without the parking brake applied or cause a loss of drive power."

Full details on the recall can be found here.

