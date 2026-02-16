Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News

Actions

Recall issued on peanut butter distributed in Tennessee

Posted
and last updated

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Single-serve peanut butter packets and small PB&J cups sold by Ventura Farms has been recalled for potentially containing pieces of plastic.

Blue pieces of plastic were reportedly found in a filter at a production facility.

Ventura Farms produces products under a variety of brand names

Here are the specific items recalled:

  • .75 ounce peanut butter packets under the brand names of Flavor Fresh, House Recipe, Katy's Kitchen
  • 2 ounce creamy peanut butter and grape jelly packages with the following lot numbers:
    • Lot# D086F03
      Lot# D076F03
      Lot# D077F03
      Lot# D102F03
      Lot#D104F03
  • 2 ounce creamy peanut butter and strawberry jam packages with the following lot numbers:
    • Lot# D090F03
      Lot# D091F03

    Click here for the FDA report.

Plant business owner battles insurance company after storm destroys inventory

The aftermath of the historic ice storm will be felt for a long time by many, but what looked like a hopeless situation for one small business owner proved to be quite the opposite. This community would not let her fail. Patsy Montesinos shares the story with a truly happy ending.

- Carrie Sharp

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Donate Today!

Click. Give. Make a Difference.