Recall issued on peanut butter distributed in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Single-serve peanut butter packets and small PB&J cups sold by Ventura Farms has been recalled for potentially containing pieces of plastic.
Blue pieces of plastic were reportedly found in a filter at a production facility.
Ventura Farms produces products under a variety of brand names
Here are the specific items recalled:
- .75 ounce peanut butter packets under the brand names of Flavor Fresh, House Recipe, Katy's Kitchen
- 2 ounce creamy peanut butter and grape jelly packages with the following lot numbers:
- Lot# D086F03
Lot# D076F03
Lot# D077F03
Lot# D102F03
Lot#D104F03
- 2 ounce creamy peanut butter and strawberry jam packages with the following lot numbers:
- Lot# D090F03
Lot# D091F03
Click here for the FDA report.
