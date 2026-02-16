Recall issued on peanut butter distributed in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Single-serve peanut butter packets and small PB&J cups sold by Ventura Farms has been recalled for potentially containing pieces of plastic.

Blue pieces of plastic were reportedly found in a filter at a production facility.

Ventura Farms produces products under a variety of brand names

Here are the specific items recalled:



.75 ounce peanut butter packets under the brand names of Flavor Fresh, House Recipe, Katy's Kitchen

2 ounce creamy peanut butter and grape jelly packages with the following lot numbers:

Lot# D086F03

Lot# D076F03

Lot# D077F03

Lot# D102F03

Lot#D104F03

2 ounce creamy peanut butter and strawberry jam packages with the following lot numbers:

Lot# D090F03

Lot# D091F03 Click here for the FDA report.

