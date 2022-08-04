Receive two tickets if you donate during Nashville Predators, Red Cross blood drive

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Predators and the American Red Cross of Tennessee are coming together once again for a blood drive!

Their next blood drive will take place from August 15 through 19 all across the state.

If you need extra incentive to donate, donors will get a foam hockey puck while the supplies last and you will be entered to win a puck signed by a current Preds player.

And if that's not enough, donors will also receive two tickets to a select preseason home game!

You can sign up using this link.