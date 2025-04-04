Recent Vanderbilt poll shows Nashville mayor Freddie O'Connell is earning broad public approval

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A recent Vanderbilt poll shows that Nashville mayor Freddie O'Connell is earning broad public approval.

The poll found his favorability among Nashville residents at 67 percent

This rating differs across party lines, with 44 percent of Republicans approving versus 83 percent of Democrats.

In previous years, more than half of residents believed the city was headed in the wrong direction. Their concerns were focused on growth, public education as well as the relationship between Metro and the state.

While there are still concerns, 58 percent of people felt positively about the city’s direction in the newest poll. Top priorities for city officials include education, cost of housing, income disparity and crime.

Since the passage of O’Connell’s transit referendum, the poll indicates that transportation has declined as a priority for Nashvillians. They are now focused on public education and helping the less fortunate.

Other concerns include crime and safety. 64 percent of Nashvillians believe reducing crime should be a priority area for O’Connell.

You can read the full poll here.

