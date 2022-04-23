Reckless driver runs away after two crashes, no injuries

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A driver who refused to stop for a Tennessee state trooper on I-40 was caught after running away from a car chase that resulted in multiple crashes.

At around 8:45 a.m., Wilson County Trooper Steven Seale tried to stop a car near mile marker 231 for reckless driving. The driver did not stop and instead led a chase that continued onto I-840 and eventually Central Pike.

There, the driver hit a tree and the Highway Patrol vehicle with very minor damage.

The driver then continued giving chase into Davidson County, where Trooper Seale stopped his pursuit. Shortly after, the driver crashed into a fence and ran away from the scene.

After a brief foot chase, the runner was caught and taken into custody.

No injuries were reported from any of the crashes.