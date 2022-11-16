Record-breaking donation from MNPD talent show raises money for nonprofit to benefit kids

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro's Police Chief John Drake put it this way: there's no greater mission in life than protecting our children. Now, a record-breaking donation will do just that for children across Music City.

Fifteen years ago, the police department partnered with Nashville Children's Alliance, a nonprofit that helps children who are survivors of abuse.

Each year since, MNPD puts on a Law Enforcement Talent Showcase to raise money for the group, and this year, NewsChannel 5's Nikki-Dee Ray was the emcee.

The event set a record last year with $40,000 in donations. But this year beat that record by far.

This year, September's Law Enforcement Talent Showcase raised $104,000 total for the Nashville Children's Alliance, including a large amount from an anonymous donor.

"Y'all this is — this is unbelievable. A big thank you to all y'all. The talent," Nikki-Dee said. "Thank y'all so much for allowing me to be a part of this. I'm truly flattered but this has nothing to do with me. This has everything to do with all y'all and the kids. And to be a part of a community that loves children this much because you wanna instill in the next generation — that's something to be proud of, especially as a mom of about to be three. I'm proud to be a Nashvillian. Thank y'all, thank you so much chief. Your heart's been in all of this — it shows."

Chief Drake expressed his excitement at the success of the event during the presentation of the checks.

"We set a goal of $50,000; we exceeded that thanks to our anonymous donor who's actually become a friend of mine. I'm sure he'll do it again next year," said Drake. "Again, thanks to the incredible team with the Police Department, thank you to Nikki-Dee Ray — I told her at the event, when she agreed to emcee I said I was turnin' flips! She said, 'turnin' flips?' I said yep I was."

Nikki-Dee Ray