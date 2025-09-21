Record fair radio station fundraiser shows vinyl's growing appeal among music lovers of all ages

MADISON, Tenn. (WTVF) — For music lovers, there's no shortage of ways to listen to favorite songs.

While many folks rely on streaming services, vinyl records are making a comeback.

A fundraiser in Nashville brought together record enthusiasts and a local radio station in perfect harmony on Sunday.

"It's the sound, when you hear the needle hit the vinyl and you hear it pop, it's fantastic, if you have a good sound system at home, it's fantastic," said Warren Lyng, an attendee at WXNA’s record fair Sunday.

We may be living in the digital age, but plenty of folks are bringing back the sounds of a once bygone era.

"My wife and I collect high-end vintage metal and also Japanese pressings," Lyng said.

Lyng was one of many people attending WXNA's record fair Sunday at Eastside Bowl in Madison.

Organizers say proceeds from the event will go to help the independent listener supported radio station.

WXNA program director Randy Fox said there's just something about the experience of listening to vinyl you can't necessarily get from streaming.

"Even if you're playing a record that has a crack or a pop in it, if it's a record you've heard a lot, you've got to know where that is, and that's part of the experience," Fox said.

WXNA paired with Daydream Records and Grimey’s New and Preloved Music for the event.

"Since the dealers come from all over the region, you know, you're bringing a lot of records in that you won't just find locally in your local shops, rare out of print, collectible things," said Doyle Davis, co-founder and vinylist for Grimey’s New and Preloved Music.

Davis said interest in vinyl has exploded in the past five years, and it's not just old recordings folks are buying.

"Now we sell tons of Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan, Charlie XCX. I mean, we sell a lot of pop records to kids, and that's brand new for us after 25 years in business," Davis said.

24-year-old Hailey Pierce attended the record fair on Sunday, she has 350 records and counting.

"I'm looking to fill some gaps in my collection," Pierce said.

The fair featured records of all prices, from a few dollars to $1,000 or more.

According to Warren Lyng, some records are rapidly increasing in value as collector's items.

"This is appreciating faster than gold these days," Lyng said.

So he's got two collections.

"I buy it to listen to, but I also have a collection that's high end that's like baseball cards you just look at it, don't touch it," Lyng said.

This is the second record fair WXNA has held.

Leaders with the radio station tell us they're planning to hold another one in about six months.

This story was reported on-air by Robb Coles and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Coles verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at robb.coles@newschannel5.com.