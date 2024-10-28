Recovery Court holds Community Luncheon in Williamson County

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — An event in Williamson County on Monday raised money and awareness for a non-profit that helps people battling addiction.

The gathering also served as an opportunity to honor someone who's spent decades working to restore people's lives.

The 21st District Recovery Court — serving Williamson County — has been helping people turn their lives around since 2002.

"We help people that need mental health services addiction service," said Connie Martin, Program Director for the 21st District Recovery Court.

The court offers nonviolent offenders who suffer from addiction an opportunity to complete a 2-year program instead of a traditional sentence.

"They apply to our program and they are placed on probation and as a part of their probation they are required to complete our program," Martin said.

Connie Branham is a graduate.

"I thought would be a breeze to go through, it's not, you have so many demands," Branham said.

Branham was among many speakers at the court's 14th Community Luncheon Monday at the Williamson County Enrichment Center.

"I started doing exactly what I was supposed to do, I actually felt like I had found a family," Branham said.

Part of that family is attorney Jeff Mosely, who received the court's Gayle Moyer Harris Award. He's got a long history with the organization.

"I was on the board when we started this award so little did I know that it might come back around full circle," said Moseley.

The award is named after one of the court's founders.

Mosely has seen firsthand the impact of the court over the years.

To date around 300 people have completed the program, with a 90% success rate.

"The important thing is what it does, it addresses the addiction, not the crime," Mosely said.

While the award is an honor, according to Mosely, it wasn't his goal.

"Being of service is the reward in itself, I didn't do this to get a recovery award. We did it to try to help make our community better." Mosely said.

The 21st District Recovery Court was started through a three-year grant from the U-S Department of Justice in 2002.

The court spends about $15,000 per participant, using mainly grant money and private donations.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at robb.coles@newschannel5.com.