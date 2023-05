LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Recovery efforts are underway at Percy Priest Lake after a boat capsized early Friday morning.

La Vergne Police say six people were on the boat when it capsized around 1 a.m.

All but one was able to make it to shore.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and Rutherford County Fire Department are on scene searching the lake.