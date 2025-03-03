Recovery ongoing in Middle Tennessee five years after March 3 tornadoes

Watch Now
Monday marks a somber day for many in Middle Tennessee marking the five year anniversary of the March 3, 2020 tornadoes.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Monday marks a somber day for many in Middle Tennessee marking the five year anniversary of the March 3, 2020 tornadoes.

25 people lost their lives when the series of tornadoes swept across the mid-state.

It first hit downtown, killing two in East Nashville before making it's way east.

Mt. Juliet lost three people as it turned into an EF-4 later taking 19 lives in Putnam County. One life was also lost in Benton County.

