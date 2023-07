NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Get ready racing fans, Formula 1 is making its way to Nashville later this year!

On October 14, Red Bull Racing will bring a free Showrun with eight-time Grand Prix winner Daniel Ricciardo!

The event will take place on a temporary track that spans across First and Fifth Avenues from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. and there's more to come with week-of activities being announced in the coming weeks.