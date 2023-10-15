Watch Now
News

Actions

Red Bull Showrun speeds into Nashville

FO2ZBUP0ZJN19WWP9F6M_image_proxy_verylarge(1).jpg
Red Bull
FO2ZBUP0ZJN19WWP9F6M_image_proxy_verylarge(1).jpg
Posted at 3:26 PM, Oct 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-15 16:26:42-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Over 30,000 fans were in attendance for the first Red Bull Showrun in Nashville.

“Driving here in Nashville on Broadway was pretty wild. Broadway is normally wild in itself but especially today! There were a lot of y'all out here, and it was cool to put on a show for everyone," Daniel Ricciardo, Formula 1 driver and headliner of the Nashville event, said.

Ricciardo was joined by Scott Speed, a former F1 driver and RallyCross champion, and Aaron Colton, a freestyle motorcyclist.

This was the first ever drive through lower Broadway, and a temporary track was built around Broadway for the drivers. There was also a one-night only pop-up, converting Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row into Danny Ric's Honky Tonk.

“It’s pretty much everything I love – honky tonks and live music,” Ricciardo said. “We had our own little Honky Tonk last night and there’s an abundance of things to do here seven days a week. I like that you can always find some fun here.”

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360 Hug no graphics.png

Care what happens