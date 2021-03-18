Menu

Red Cross encourages Tennesseans to have a severe weather plan

With spring, comes the threat of severe weather. Thankfully, Wednesday’s storms in Tennessee were mild but it was enough to remind people of the importance of having a severe weather plan.
Posted at 5:54 PM, Mar 18, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With spring, comes the threat of severe weather. Thankfully, Wednesday’s storms in Tennessee were mild but it was enough to remind people of the importance of having a severe weather plan.

The American Red Cross urged Tennesseans to take steps to be prepared for the unexpected.

Officials said the first step is knowing the difference between a Watch and a Warning. A Watch means you should be on the lookout for possible severe weather, but a Warning means severe weather is imminent or happening now.

Tornado Watch vs Tornado Warning

Make sure you have a NOAA weather radio or If you can listen to Newschannel 5 for the latest information and updates.

"Getting those crucial emergency supplies and emergency services to clients who need it the most is our primary objective," said Crystal Fisher with the Red Cross.

For more information on what to do when you are in severe weather, click here.

